Rosemary (Piersiak) Urbanowski 1930 - 2020
NEW YORK MILLS - Mrs. Rosemary (Piersiak) Urbanowski, age 90, passed away on Thursday, October 1, 2020, at the Lutheran Care Community in Clinton.
Born in Poland, Rosemary was the daughter of the late Joseph and Nellie (Cisek) Piersiak. She was raised and educated in Poland, relocating to the United States along with her sister, in 1950, at the age of 20. In 1952, she married Marion Kowenia. Mr. Kowenia passed away in 1978. Rosemary retired from St. Luke's Hospital in New Hartford, where she worked for several years. She was blessed with a second marriage to Jan Urbanowski. Rosemary had a passion for cooking and loved to share her culinary delights with her family and friends.
She is survived by her son, John P. (Nancy) Kowenia, of Westmoreland; three grandchildren, Kimberly Kowenia and her fiancée, Shawon LaClair, of Churubusco, NY, Stephanie (Frank) Fancher, of Oriskany and Andrew Kowenia, of Westmoreland; three great-grandchildren, James, Abigail and Amos LaClair, all of Churubusco, NY; a sister, Jessica Galas, of NC; and a brother, John Piersiak, of New York Mills. Also surviving are two nieces, Mary Marowski and Christine (Steve) Lindsay; and one nephew, Fred Galas; great-nieces, great-nephews and many other relatives and friends in Canada and Poland as well.
Visitation will be held on Monday evening, from 4-7 and Tuesday afternoon, from 12:00 – 1:00, at the Wolanin Funeral Home, 266 Main Street, New York Mills, NY 13417. Rosemary's funeral service and Celebration of Life will follow on Tuesday afternoon, at 1:30, at Sacred Heart and St. Mary Our Lady of Czestochowa Church in New York Mills. Interment will take place in St. Stanislaus and Casimir Cemetery in Whitestown.
Mrs. Urbanowski's family wishes to extend their heartfelt thanks to the nurses and staff of the Lutheran Care Community in Clinton, for the care and compassion that was shown to Rosemary and her family during her stay with them, especially acknowledging, Lisa, Kelly and Debbie.
At both the visitation and the funeral service, social distancing, registration for contact tracing and a mask covering your nose and mouth will be required.
