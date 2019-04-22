|
|
Roy Scott 1933 - 2019
Loving Husband, Father and Grandfather
SCHUYLER - Roy Scott, 85, passed away, Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Faxton-St. Luke's Healthcare with his family by his side.
He was born, October 24, 1933, in Syracuse. On June 28, 1963, Roy married Virginia Chrystie in New York Mills, a union of 55 years. He was employed as an appliance repairman with Dave Hayes Appliances prior to retiring.
Roy was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He enjoyed cooking, his music video collection and the occasional trip to the casino.
Roy is survived by his beloved wife, Virginia; four children, Carl Scott, Hawaii, Renee Scott, Sherrill, Randy Scott, Deerfield and Kevin Scott, Schuyler; five grandchildren, Chad, David, Danny, Matt and Andrea; daughter-in-law, Nancy Scott, Florida; his close friend, Joe D.; and his K-9 companion, Rosco.
Funeral services will be at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are under the direction of McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors, 470 French Rd., Utica.
Messages of sympathy at www.mmknfd.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2019