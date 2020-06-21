Ruby C. Bassett 1934 - 2020
SMYRNA - Ruby C. Bassett, 86, of East Main St., Smyrna, NY, passed away on Friday, June 12, 2020 at Norwich Rehabilitation & Nursing Center.
She was born on March 19, 1934 in German Hollow, a daughter of the late Grant and Grace Whitmore Whaley and was a graduate of Sherburne High School. August 16, 1952, in Norwich, she united in marriage to Robert E. Bassett. He predeceased her on June 18, 2009. Ruby was a homemaker and a devoted farmer's wife. She also worked for Champion Co., Norwich, for over 35 years until her retirement. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting and at one time, had her own sewing shop in her home. Ruby taught sewing lessons to the 4H Club in the Smyrna area. She also enjoyed reading, especially romance novels.
Surviving are her children, Robert "Skip" and Elizabeth Bassett, of Smyrna, Lynne Schaffer, of Norwich, Mary and Clayton Guinn, of Sherburne and John Bassett, of Reidsville, NC; sister, Leila Brooks, of Norwich; a brother and sister-in-law, Grant and Bonita Whaley, of German Hollow; thirteen grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and in laws. She was predeceased by her sisters, Helen Curns and Maxine Brooks; her brothers, Herbert, Howard, Gerald and Allie Whaley; and a daughter-in-law, Beth Bassett.
Graveside services were held on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at the Willcox Cemetery, Earlville (Town of Smyrna).
Arrangements were entrusted to the Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, 10 S. Main St., Sherburne, NY.
Contributions in her memory may be made to the Willcox Cemetery Association, c/o Gail Seymour, 18 School St., Sherburne, NY 13460.
To send a condolence and sign the Book of Memories online go to www.burgessandtedesco funeralhomes.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jun. 21 to Jun. 25, 2020.