Russell J. Hughes, Sr. 1939 - 2019
WHITESBORO - Russell J. Hughes Sr., 80, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, December 13, 2019 at Faxton St. Luke's Health Care surrounded by the love of his family.
He was born on August 8, 1939, in Utica, a son of the late Leroy and Bertha (Clermont) Hughes. On June 6, 1959, at St. John's Church in New Hartford, he was united in marriage to Patricia Smith. A blessed union of over 60 years filled with much love and mutual devotion.
Mr. Hughes was employed with Smith Packing as a truck driver, retiring in 2003, after 37 years of dedicated service. He was a member of the Teamsters Union Local #182. He also was a member of the Order of the IOOB and a past member of the Whitestown Vets.
He was a loving and caring husband, father, grandpa and grandpa II. He cherished the time that he spent with his family, especially his adored grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He loved camping, especially at Delta and Nicks Lake. He enjoyed watching NASCAR and was a big Buffalo Bills fan.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia, of Whitesboro; his children, a daughter, Terri (Rick) Golden, of Yorkville; sons, Russell Hughes, Jr., of Oriskany and Michael Hughes, also of Oriskany. He leaves his grandchildren, Jeremy, Brandon, Jessica (Punkin), Danny, Meaghan, Shayne and Jayme. He also leaves seven great-grandchildren. He leaves a sister, Susan Hughes; and a brother, David Hughes. He leaves his in-laws, Edith Scatko, Bonnie and Bill Tuttle, Larry and Deb Smith, Dick Smith and Bob Smith; also many special and very dear friends. He was predeceased by two daughters-in-law, Jane Hughes and Christine Hughes; also four siblings, Walter, Emma, Edward and Thomas.
Family and friends are invited to call on Monday, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., at the Dimbleby Funeral Homes Inc. 40 Main St. in Whitesboro. There will be a short time at the conclusion of the calling hours to share memories of Mr. Hughes. Interment will be in the spring in Carr Cemetery in Marcy.
For those who wish, please consider the Central Oneida County Ambulance Corp (COVAC) or the Whitesboro Fire Dept. in his memory. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019