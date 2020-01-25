|
|
Ruth A. Gilbert
UTICA - Ruth A. Gilbert, 74, joined the Lord on January 21, 2020 after a hard fought battle with brain cancer.
Born in Utica, Ruth was the daughter of the late Howard A. and Mabel Stewart Gilbert. She graduated from Holland Patent Central School Class of 1962. Upon graduation, Ruth enrolled in Marcy School of Nursing where she attained her Registered Nursing License, Class of 1965. Ruth was employed by Marcy State Hospital from 1968-77, Westchester Medical Center 1978-80 and finished her career as a mental care RN at Central New York Psychiatric Center from 1980 until her retirement in May of 2000, where she had a very rewarding and respected career.
Ruth was a lady with a warm, kind heart. She always put her family and her friends first, taking care of them at a moment's notice. Ruth loved animals and had many cherished pets. She served others in many different ways by volunteering at various organizations in her retirement years. Ruth loved to help others as it was her life's calling.
Ruth was a firm believer in continued education. She was an active member of Mohawk Valley Institute for Learning in Retirement, a place where she met and enjoyed time with many friends whom she had shared interests. She was also very active in her passion for Astrology. The studying of stars brought many lifelong friends to Ruth's life, friends that she enjoyed traveling with throughout her life.
Always up for a good adventure or a heartfelt conversation, she will be greatly missed by her family, as well as many, many cherished friends. She was honest, loyal, but most of all the truest friend you could ever have.
Ruth leaves a sister, Dorothy (George) Cady, of Fayetteville; a brother, Howard (Erma) Gilbert, of Barneveld; sister, Gail Hannahs, of Remsen; along with many cherished nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. She was predeceased by a brother-in-law, Donald Hannahs, of Remsen.
The family would like to thank the Masonic Care Community, Troy Unit, for the care that Ruth received in her final days; Pastor Carl Getz and her dear friend, Bertie Schader, for their compassion and support.
Honoring Ruth's wishes, there will be no calling hours or services.
Donations can be made in her name to a . Arrangements are by Ackley-Mills Funeral Home, Remsen.
For an online message of sympathy please go to www.millsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020