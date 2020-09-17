Ruth A. Reinhardt 1938 - 2020
FRANKFORT, NY - Ruth A. (Chilson) Reinhardt, 81, passed away on Sunday, September 13, 2020 in the Masonic Care Community.
Ruth was born in Pittsfield, MA, on November 29, 1938, a daughter of the late Ida M. (Sumner) Chilson Chase and Frank A. Chilson. She came to Utica in 1946 and was educated at Wetmore and Proctor High Schools. Ruth worked at GE and later, PAR Technology, retiring in 2008.
Married to Frederic A. Reinhardt in 1958, Ruth had one son, Frederic, Jr.
She was a passionate lover of Country and Bluegrass music and a local entertainer throughout her life from age 17.
A devoted mother whose life revolved around her son and later his family, Ruth is survived by her son, Fred and his wife, Jean (Waller); special grandchildren, Gabrielle and Fred, III; step-grandson, Andrew Mew; sisters, Stella M. Randall, Mabel J. Brown and Shirley M. Wood; and also many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents; stepfather, Robert Chase; sister, Ida G. Tefft; and brothers-in-law, Arthur Randall, Wallace Brown and Paul Wood.
Her interment services will be held on Monday, September 21, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Frankfort Center Cemetery, with face masks and social distancing required by all attendees.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Ruth's memory to the Herkimer County Humane Society at herkimerhumanesociety.org
Online memorials at MattFuneralHome.com