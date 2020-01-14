|
Ruth A. Szymko 1932 - 2020
UTICA – Ruth A. Szymko, 87, passed away on January 14, 2020, at the Presbyterian Home with her family by her side.
Ruth was born on January 17, 1932, in Columbia, NY, the daughter of Sanford and Jessie (Becraft) Penner. She was educated in Utica schools. On June 28, 1952, Ruth married Edward A. Szymko at St. Stanislaus Church; a union of 58 years prior to his death on December 3rd, 2010.
Ruth was employed by Oneida National Bank and in later years, as the receptionist at Wilcor International until her retirement.
Surviving are her children, Joann (Daniel) Donovan and Eddie Szymko, Utica; grandchildren, Melissa (Frank Ozog) Donovan, Utica and Lindsay Donovan, Syracuse; great-grandchildren, Bianca Artessa and Alexander Ozog; brother, Richard Penner, Lancaster; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Ruth was predeceased by siblings, Elizabeth (Betty) Smith, Lillian James, Sarah White, Elpha Sinclair, Frank Penner, Charles (Butch) Penner and William (Bill) Penner.
Relatives and friends are invited and may call on Thursday from 4-6 p.m. at McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors, 470 French Rd., Utica. Services will commence following visitation at 6 p.m. with Sister Maureen Denn, CSJ, officiating. Interment will be in St. Stanislaus Bishop and Martyr Cemetery, Whitesboro.
In lieu of flowers, please consider remembrances in Ruth's name to the .
Messages of sympathy at www.mmknfd.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020