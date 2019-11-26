The Observer-Dispatch Obituaries
Surridge & Roberts Funeral Home
470 French Road
Utica, NY 13502
(315) 732-1039
Calling hours
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Surridge & Roberts Funeral Home
470 French Road
Utica, NY 13502
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
1:00 PM
Surridge & Roberts Funeral Home
470 French Road
Utica, NY 13502
View Map
1928 - 2019
Ruth A. Weatherup Obituary
Ruth A. Weatherup 1928 - 2019
Beloved Mother and Grandmother
DEERFIELD – Ruth A. Weatherup, 91, passed away on Monday, November 25, 2019 at the Eastern Star Home.
Ruth was born on November 7, 1928 in Woodbury, NJ, the daughter of B. Walton and Ada (Owens) Borden. She was a graduate of Freehold High School in New Jersey.
On September 3, 1949, Ruth married Gordon R. Weatherup in Old Brick Reformed Church in Marlboro, NJ. They enjoyed 31 years of marriage until his death on November 10, 1980.
Ruth was employed at Whitesboro High School as a Library Clerk prior to retiring.
She was a communicant of Westminster Presbyterian Church and a member of Circle S. Ruth also volunteered with Your Neighbors, Inc. and Meals on Wheels.
Surviving are her children, Barbara Jean (Timothy) List, FL, Robert James (Nancy) Weatherup, MN, Carol Lynn (William) Bandych, Barneveld, Linda Ruth Weatherup, New Hartford and Nancy Sue Weatherup, IL; grandchildren, Heather (Joey) Steele, FL, Melissa List, FL, Robert Weatherup, MN, Katherine Bandych, PA and David Bandych, Barneveld; great-grandchildren, James, Scarlett and Sage; sister-in-law, Elaine Lewis; and several nieces and nephews. Ruth was predeceased by her brothers, Russell and John Bordon; and sister, Beryl Muhlbaier.
Relatives and friends are invited and may call on Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Surridge & Roberts Funeral Home, 470 French Rd., Utica. Funeral services will follow visitation at 1 p.m. with Rev. Brad Chesebro officiating. Interment will be in Forest Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances in Ruth's name may be made to the Eastern Star Home. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Ruth's family extends a special thanks to Jeffrey French, Sue Harvey and the staff of the Williams Unit of the Eastern Star Home for the care and compassion shown to Ruth during her stay.
Messages of sympathy at www.surridgeandroberts.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019
