Ruth E. Whitaker 1931 - 2020
WHITESBORO - Ruth E. Whitaker, 89, of Whitesboro, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at the Presbyterian Home.
She was born on March 27, 1931 in Utica, NY, daughter of Carl and Helen (Klausner) Petersen.
On September 22, 1951, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Utica, she was united in marriage to John T.F. Whitaker, a blessed union of more than 67 years, filled with much love and mutual devotion. She and John remained lifelong members of Trinity Lutheran Church.
Mrs. Whitaker worked as a bookkeeper for Kmart, where she was greatly appreciated by all who knew her. She retired in 1997.
Ruth had many interests and could do just about anything she set her mind to do. She bowled, loved flower gardening and enjoyed all kinds of needlework, including knitting, sewing and hand quilting. She learned to cane chairs with her husband, John and liked to go antiquing. During her time at the nursing home, she enjoyed listening to and singing along with musical performances and she loved playing bingo.
She was a loving wife and mother. Having lost her own mother during her early teen years, Ruth took care of her younger siblings and she remained the nurturing caretaker always. She was devoted to her four grandsons and was comforted by her many fond memories of the time she spent with them.
Ruth is survived by her children, John T. (Annpatrice) Whitaker, of North Syracuse, Susan Lazarek, of Clinton and Gary (Jill) Whitaker, of Mexico, NY. She leaves her grandsons, Joseph, Matthew, Travis and Austin. She also leaves several nieces and nephews with whom she was very close.
Ruth was predeceased by her husband, John Whitaker; her son-in-law, Stephen Lazarek; and her siblings, Donald Petersen, Edward Petersen and Doris Hunyadi.
The family wishes to sincerely thank the staff of the Presbyterian Home for the wonderful care complemented by true compassion that was given to Mom, with a special thanks to the caregivers on the Willow and Aspen Units. The community there has become a second family.
In keeping with the CDC restrictions due to Covid 19 Virus, services will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Townsend Cemetery, Stittville.
Arrangements are with the Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., 40 Main St., Whitesboro.
For those who wish, please consider Trinity Lutheran Church, 2620 Genesee St., Utica, NY 13502 in her memory.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from May 13 to May 14, 2020.