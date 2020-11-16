Ruth Esther Partridge PelletierPENNSYLVANIA/UTICA - Ruth Esther Partridge Pelletier bravely passed through the COVID epidemic to Heaven with the love of her family in her heart and God by her side on Friday the 13th of November 2020. She was a vibrant, funny, loving 88 years young.She was born to Clarence Leslie and Elizabeth Caverly Partridge in Augusta Maine. After graduating from the University of Maine @ Orono in 1953, she married her beloved husband of 54 years, Norman Warren Pelletier. They met at the rifle range at the U of M and married August 22nd, 1953. This was a blessed union until his passing on August 20, 2006.She is survived by her loving daughter, Christa Pelletier Parry and her husband, Edward; grandson, Jason E. Parry and his wife, Karen and great-grandchildren, Jordan and Levi; granddaughter, Melissa E. Parry Speight and husband, Dale and great-grandchildren, Dean and Hannah; stepbrother, Charles Snowman; niece, Lea Baran; and loved ones, Phyllis and John Kolander and Kathy and Rob Glickman.Ruth received many honors from the University of Maine and was one of the first women on the rifle team. She was Employee of the Year at Mohawk Valley Psychiatric Center, where she worked until 1984. She also was a caseworker and child protection worker with Oneida County.She enjoyed acting in church plays and "acting out "by playing jokes on loved ones, despite her always saying, "I try to keep a low profile." She was an active member of Westminster Church, Utica, NY, since 1960. She loved animals, especially her cat, "Her majesty Patty Cake Fletcher Pelletier", who provided many cat hugs and cuddles during this horrid Covid isolation. She was an advocate of lifelong learning and worrying about loved ones. She took continuing education courses well into her 80's .This world would be a better place, full of love and peace, if everyone had a mother like her. Faith, family and friends were everything to her. (John 3:16; Romans 8:38-39).A Celebration of Life will take place in August 2021.