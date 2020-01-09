|
Ruth L. Begent 1929 - 2020
UTICA - Miss Ruth L. Begent, of Utica, passed away on Sunday, January 5, 2020. She formerly resided in Alder Creek, NY.
Ruth was born in Utica on August 10, 1929, the daughter of Earl and Louella (McArthur) Begent. She was a 1946 graduate of Remsen Central School, was an active member of the Remsen Alumni Association, where she was named to their Wall of Fame at the school. Ruth was a 1947 graduate of the Excelsior School of Business in Utica, after which, she was employed at the Oneida National Bank in Utica, retiring in 1989, as Branch Banking Officer, after 42 years of dedicated service. In her retirement, she enjoyed traveling, gardening, scrapbooking and volunteering at the Munson-Williams-Proctor Arts Institute. She was a member of New Hartford Presbyterian Church, serving as an Elder, Deacon and a long-time choir member. She was also an active member of the YWCA, a member of the Remsen Seniors, North Utica Seniors and Lake Delta, Mappa-Salma Chapter, Order of Eastern Star.
Miss Begent is survived by her nephew, Douglas Jon (Pierrette) Begent, of E. Patchogue, NY; niece, Nancy L. (Kenneth) Cannon, of Gallatin, TN; great-nieces, Pierette (Christopher) Kirchoff, Andrea (James) Reinold and Jessie (Donald) McNier; great-nephew, Joseph (Kristina) Begent; great-great-nieces and nephews, Ellie, Cade, Sydnie, Evie and Annie McNier, Ryan, Kate, Mave and Nora Kirchoff, Mira Frawley and Luci Grace Begent Reinold and Savannah and Jackson Begent; a cousin, Judy McArthur; and a wonderful friend, Marsha Thayer, who has assisted Ruth and her twin sister, Beatrice, during their recent illnesses. She was predeceased by two brothers, William Begent, in 1928 and Harold A. Begent, in 2013; her twin sister, Beatrice H. Begent, in 2018; and a special cousin, Tremaine McArthur, in 2019.
Visitation for family and friends is on Sunday, January 12, 2020 from 1:00-3:00 p.m. at the Heintz Funeral Home, 408 Herkimer Rd., N. Utica, followed by a funeral service at 3:00 p.m. at the conclusion of visitation, with Rev. Dr. Sue Riggle, Pastor of New Hartford Presbyterian Church, officiating. A spring burial will be in Prospect Cemetery, Prospect, NY.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the Beatrice and Ruth Begent Fund at the Community Foundation of Herkimer & Oneida Counties, 2608 Genesee St., Utica, NY 13502.
Miss Begent's family extends a heartfelt thank you to Rev. Dr. Sue Riggle for her spiritual guidance and beautiful prayers. Also, a special thank you to our many friends and members of the church and choir for the many visits and to the staff of the Masonic Care Community, Woodgate Neighborhood, for the wonderful care you provided to Ruth.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020