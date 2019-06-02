|
Ruth L. Chesebro 1929 - 2019
NORWICH - Ruth L Chesebro, 89, formerly of Sherburne and Oxford, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 30, 2019, at her home, with family by her side.
She was born on October 4, 1929, in Lincklaen, to the late Carl W. and Marie Lou Kingsbury Locke. She was a graduate from South Otselic High School. On August 12, 1948, Ruth married Neal W. Chesebro in Sherburne.
Her work career included several retail stores including Bartle's Pharmacy in Oxford, plus the Oxford School System, Chenango Memorial Hospital cafeteria and Norwich Togs. She and her husband, Neal, operated Hoppie's Variety Store in Oxford and they eventually combined Hoppie's with the Red Diner in Oxford for one-stop convenience for your morning paper, a doughnut, coffee and conversation.
Ruth is spoken of as a sweet and gentle person. She loved jokes, even the corny ones, as well as watching Syracuse basketball and Major League Baseball. Ruth will be remembered for her sweet tooth, her fondness of having friends stop by for a cup of coffee and her love of her pets. One of her favorite things was to have her children, grandchildren, family and friends visit and share stories.
Surviving are her children, Connie and Gary Morack, of Norwich, Carolyn and Michael Highland, of Mt. Vernon, Washington, Craig and Pam Chesebro, of Oxford, Chris and Ginny Chesebro, of Norwich, and Cindy and William Comings, of South Plymouth; two sisters, Evelyn Locke, of Shreveport, Louisiana, and Clara and Earl Horton, of Sherburne; a brother, Alvin Locke, of Missouri; 14 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her husband, Neal, and brother, Levi.
Honoring Ruth's request, services will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, her family has requested that memorial contributions be made to the Chenango County S.P.C.A., 6160 Co. Rd. 32, Norwich, NY 13815 or Norwich Emergency Squad, 31 East Main Street, Norwich, NY 13815.
Services are entrusted to Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Homes, Inc., 10 S. Main St., Sherburne, NY 13460.
To send a condolence and sign the Book of Memories online, go to www.burgessandtedesco funeralhomes.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from June 2 to June 6, 2019