Ruth L. Hastings
VERNON CENTER - Ruth L. Hastings, age 84, of Bleeker Road, passed away Saturday afternoon, September 12, 2020, in the Oneida Healthcare Center with her loving family at her side.
Family and friends are invited to call on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, from 11:30 - 1:00 p.m., at the Malecki Funeral Home Inc., 23 Front Street, Vernon, where everyone is asked to have a face covering and practice social distancing. Graveside services and burial will follow at 1:30, at Skinner Cemetery, Vernon Center.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Vernon Center United Methodist Church, or The Vernon Center Park Assoc. both to be mailed to 5815 Youngs Road, Vernon Center, NY, 13477.
