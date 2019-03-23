Ruth May Brownell 1927 - 2019

UTICA - Ruth May Brownell, 91, of Utica, New York, passed away on Friday, March 22, 2019.

Ruth was born on April 4, 1927, in Dolgeville, New York, to Mabel Freygang Mosher and Floyd Mosher.

She graduated in 1945 from Alfred Dolge High School in Dolgeville. She went on to attend the Excelsior School of Business and the Stenotype Secretarial School in Utica. Upon her graduation from Business School, Ruth worked as a secretary at Griffiss Air Force Base in Rome, New York, from 1951-1965.

On May 29, 1965, Ruth was united in marriage to Lincoln Brownell at the Universalist Church in Dolgeville. After the passing of her husband in 1985, Ruth returned to work, this time at the Community Health & Behavioral Services at United Cerebral Palsy. This job was close to her heart as she struggled (but never let it get the best of her) with the disease all of her life. There she continued her secretarial career and also taught beginning secretarial and computer classes, retiring in 2010.

Ruth was a member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority, Laureate Tau Chapter, and remained active until her death. She counts her sorority sisters as some of her closest friends. She was also a member of the First Presbyterian Church on Genesee Street.

Ruth remained active in her retirement, attending day classes at the Resource Center for Independent Living (RCIL). Ruth could do anything she put her mind to. Her determination was not only her trademark but admired by most and need we mention that impish grin.

She is survived by her cousin, John Thompson and family, of Ohio, and her adopted families, Matthew Flood and Armando Romero, Jerome Paul and Robert Gaylord, John Paul, Jonathan Paul, Brianna Paul, Laurie and Michael Sidoran, Agatha and Christopher Pike, Marion McNamara, and dear friends, Beverly Piechowicz, Martha Zollweg and Mary Walker.

Ruth had a very special relationship with her longtime caregiver and friend, Katherine Elmer. Kathy never wavered in her care for Ruth, working tirelessly to be sure Ruth was healthy, active and engaged. Ruth's life was better with Kathy in it. Thank You. Also, to caregivers, Deanna, Alexa, Breianna, Diana and Mirna.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday at 11:00 AM at the First Presbyterian Church, 1605 Genesee St. in Utica, with the Rev. Jeannie Kumbalek officiating. Interment will be in Forest Hill Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to call at the church one hour prior to the service on Tuesday from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM.

Arrangements are with the Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., Forty Main St., Whitesboro.

In Ruth's memory, please consider charitable contributions to the First Presbyterian Church of Utica, 1605 Genesee St., Utica, NY 13501 or the Stevens-Swan Humane Society, 5664 Horatio St., Utica, NY 13502, in her memory. Envelopes will be available at the service.

For online expressions of sympathy, please go to www.dimblebyfh.com. Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2019