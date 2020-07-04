Ruth T. Dibble 1925 - 2020
UTICA - On May 1, 2020, Ruth T. Dibble danced into her Lord's arms as she was welcomed Home at the age of 95.
She was born on January 4, 1925, to Lemmie and Margaret Texada Townsend in Natchitoches, LA. After graduating from high school, Ruth worked at Barksdale Army Base, where she met and later married Perry A. Dibble, Jr., her loving husband of 44 years. In 1946, they relocated to Perry's hometown of Utica and had resided in the area ever since. Ruth worked as a switchboard operator for Univac Corp. until a motor vehicle accident ended her career in 1968. She lost both of her legs in the accident and spent her remaining 51 years in a wheelchair.
Ruth wore many hats in her life: daughter, sister, wife, mother, aunt, grandmother, great-grandmother and treasured friend. She always greeted loved ones and strangers alike with a bright smile and a sweet southern drawl of "Hello, Darlin'!" Although suffering great physical pain, she greeted her days with a joy and appreciation for life that was contagious when you were in her presence. Ruth never failed to point out the joy and love that God bestowed upon her.
Ruth's biggest accomplishment in life was the family she created, loved and cherished. She enjoyed cooking and baking pies for Sunday dinners, swimming and going on outings to explore nature. Being confined to a wheelchair did not stop her from canoeing or "hiking" with her family. Ruth loved attending any functions where her children, grandchildren, or great-grandchildren were participants. You could easily identify their biggest cheerleader by her megawatt smile. Another favorite pastime was playing cards with family and doing crossword puzzles with her sister. She belonged to many bridge clubs over her lifetime and was blessed with countless lifelong, dear friends. Ruth volunteered in the PTA, serving as President and loved her role as a lector at church. She inspired many residents at several area nursing homes, while donating her time and talents as a volunteer in the therapy and activity departments. Ruth also volunteered in a HUD Research project for handicapped accessibility in hopes to make life easier for others who found themselves in a similar situation. She was also a lifelong Yankees fan and a recent, but devoted Dallas Cowboys and #4 fan. Her family would also tell you not to call when Wheel of Fortune or Jeopardy are on! Ruth was a member of Our Saviour Lutheran Church, Utica, attending regularly although she cherished her southern Episcopal roots.
If you were fortunate to cross paths with Ruth, she would leave an everlasting impression of goodness on your heart. She had the ability to make your world better just by being in it. Despite some life changing challenges, in her humbleness, Ruth would never take credit for the inspiration she was to so many people. She would often remark, "the Lord helps me," when questioned about her ability to maintain her independence so confidently while in her 90's. Ruth faced her life with faith, strength, purpose and a desire to make others feel most welcome in her world. Ruth did not see the impossible, but rather the potential for success in every situation she encountered. She was an amazing example of perseverance, hope and genuine kindness. Ruth reflected her Lord well and to know her was to love her.
Ruth is survived by her four children: daughters, Margaret "Kathy" Smith, Priscilla Dygert and husband, Richard, Elizabeth Acee and husband, Joseph and her son, Perry Dibble and his wife, Elaine; seven grandchildren: Scott Smith, Maxeen King, Karyn Russo, Elena Walchusky, Katie Salatino, Matthew and Mara Dibble; and ten great-grandchildren: Maya and Miranda Smith, Morgan and Mia Russo, Thomas, Theoryn, and Robinson Dygert, Isabella and Jason Salatino and Sammy Walchusky. She also leaves behind two sisters, Lucy Dosher and Margaret Ebarb; and numerous nieces and nephews. Ruth was predeceased by her husband, Perry; her parents; her sister, Georgia Barousse; and her grandson, Bryan Dygert.
A special thank you to the staff and the residents of the Presbyterian Residential Community's Adult Home, where Ruth resided for the last two years of her life. She often commented about how happy she was living there and how the kindness and support of the staff helped her to maintain her independence.
Due to the restrictions caused by the COVID 19 pandemic, a private service was held for her family at an earlier time.
Arrangements were entrusted to the care of Friedel Williams and Edmunds Funeral Service, Oxford Rd., New Hartford.
The family expresses sincere gratitude for the prayers, cards, gifts and donations sent in Ruth's memory. Your kindness and thoughtfulness have comforted us in this trying time.
"No eye has seen, no ear has heard, no mind has imagined what God has prepared for those who love Him." 1 Corinthians 2:9 (NLT) God bless you, dear Ruth. Your long journey is finished here on earth and your new adventure has begun in Heaven, where you now dance in the presence of your Savior!
