Ryan C. Hurst 1983 - 2019

DEERFIELD - Ryan C. Hurst, 35, passed away on February 20, 2019, unexpectedly and alone with no family by his side. He was found dead in a hotel room; another victim of an opioid overdose. His addiction was ruthless and insatiable. Heroin didn't love Ryan, it controlled him; it owned him. It skewed his reality and numbed his heart. It mocked his every attempt to be free, reeling him in like a fish…hooked by the hollow point of a disposable needle.

With the loss of Ryan, come tears and the hard reality…life is messy. No family is perfect. We all try to hide or disguise our imperfections and minimize our mistakes. While our family stood in faith that Ryan would one day be clean and drug-free, we now cling to the promise of hope found only in Jesus Christ and His peace that passes all understanding. We love Ryan, but to offer him any chance for hope and restoration, we had to afford him the opportunity to suffer the pain and consequences of his own destructive choices. Though our hearts are heavy and mourn our loss, we choose to celebrate Ryan's freedom in the arms of a compassionate God.

Ryan is survived by his mother, Kayci (Henry) Visalli; brothers, Matthew (Amy) Hatton and Joshua (Meghan) Visalli; sisters, Heather Hurst and Heather (Jay) Meenan. He leaves his two trophies: his son, Ethan Hurst (and Ethan's mother, Lisa Calhoun) and his daughter, Kristen Brown. Ryan was predeceased by his father, Randy.

Relatives and friends are invited to call on Sunday from 2-4 p. m. at McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors, 470 French Rd., Utica. Funeral services will be on Monday at 10 a. m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, you may visit the GoFundMe page, Ryan Hurst's Fight.

Messages of sympathy at www.mmknfd.com . Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2019