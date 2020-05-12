Ryan P. Clark 1980 - 2020

SAUQUOIT - Ryan P. Clark, 39, passed away unexpectedly on May 10, 2020.

He was born on August 25, 1980, the son of John and Christine (Dooley) Clark. Ryan graduated from New Hartford High School in 1998.

He is survived by his mother; and was predeceased by his father and brother, Matthew.

There will be no public services.

Arrangements by Owens-Pavlot & Rogers Funeral Service, Clinton.



