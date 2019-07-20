Ryan R. Bohm 1977 - 2019

WHITESBORO - Ryan Richard Bohm, 41, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, in the comfort of his home.

He was born in New Hartford on August 16, 1977, a son of Richard and Mary (Ludwig) Bohm. He attended Whitesboro Schools and graduated in 1995 before going to Utica college. He earned a BA in Business Management. He continued his education with classes at the University of Notre Dame and was presently working on his MBA from Utica College. He was employed by K-Mart in New Hartford for many years.

Ryan was an avid Yankees fan as well as a fan of the New York Giants and Notre Dame football. He was interested in history and visited many historical sites. He is remembered for his dedication to his mother after his father's passing 8½ months ago.

Ryan is survived by his mother, Mary, of Whitesboro; his sister and brother-in-law, Kathryn (Katie) and Rashad Alfahad, of Yorkville; and his cherished niece and nephews, Maryana, Mavrick and Rashad Alfahad, to whom he affectionately was known as "Uncle Ry-Ry". He also leaves his aunts and uncles, John Ludwig, of Frankfort, Kathleen and Robert Moher, of Sherrill, Timothy Ludwig, of Schuyler, John Bohm and Eileen Grey, of Virginia, and Kathleen and William Ventura, of Georgia. His cousins are the Mohers (Kimberly and Thomas and Kristina), the Bohms (Kevin and Peter), the Venturas (Pauline, Madeline and Brian) and Steven Ludwig. He also leaves his faithful canine companion, "Ruby". Ryan was predeceased by his father, Richard, and cousin, Kelly Moher.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at 9:30 a.m. from the Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., 40 Main St., Whitesboro, and at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of the Rosary Church in New Hartford, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Interment will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Whitesboro. Family and friends are invited to call on Monday, July 22, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

For those who wish, please consider the Amyloidosis Foundation. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

For online expressions of sympathy, please go to www.dimblebyfh.com. Published in The Observer-Dispatch from July 20 to July 21, 2019