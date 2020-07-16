1/1
Rylie Isabella Scott
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rylie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rylie Isabella Scott 2013 - 2020
CLINTON - Rylie Isabella Scott, 7, of Clinton, passed away peacefully into the welcoming arms of Jesus, while surrounded by her loving parents and family, on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at her home.
She was born on January 8, 2013, in New Hartford, to Ryan and Natalie (DeBernardis) Scott.
Rylie was a loving, caring and creative little girl who loved all kinds of games, arts and crafts. She enjoyed drawing, painting, coloring and was especially good at "the matching game" and sports. She was always very happy and known to everyone as "Smiley Rylie", so much so that she received the "Ray of Sunshine" Award at school. Her illness never brought her down - she took each day and lived it to the fullest. She was an inspiration to many, all who would say that they have never seen anyone fight so hard, remain so strong and stay so positive in the face of adversity. She loved to play pranks on her family, tell jokes and was also quick witted. Her huge smile, sense of humor and endearing personality made her the amazing person that she was. When you think of Rylie, think Unicorns, Rainbows, bright colors and fun!
She will be forever missed by her parents, Ryan and Natalie Scott; her sister, Serena; and brother, Brody, of Clinton. She leaves her grandparents, Tamara DeBernardis, Jack and Nancy Scott, Jr. and Deborah Payne; her great-grandfather, Jack (Rita) Scott, Sr.; her aunts and uncles, Melanie DeBernardis and Chris Faga, Michael and Heather DeBernardis, Michael and Darlene Scott, Eric and Nicole Scott, David and Angel Abounader, James and Melissa Scott, Leslie and William Malo and Todd and Diana Charlsen; as well as many other family members and close friends. She also joins her beloved grandfather, Ronald DeBernardis, in Heaven.
A Celebration of Rylie's Life will be held at 11 AM on Monday, July 20, 2020 at Redeemer Church, 931 Herkimer Rd., Utica, with Pastor Mark Schilling officiating. Interment will be in the Oriskany Cemetery, Oriskany. Family and friends are invited to pay their respects on Sunday, July 19, 2020 from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM at the Smith Funeral Home, 3022 Oneida St., Sauquoit, NY. CDC & NY COVID-19 guidelines will apply; please be patient.
Instead of flowers, please consider honoring Rylie by donating to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central New York, 1100 E. Genesee St., Syracuse, NY 13210 or the Upstate Foundation Child Life Quality of Life fund for Upstate Golisano Children's Hospital, 750 Adams St., Syracuse, NY 13210 in her memory, both of which supported Rylie and her family tremendously throughout Rylie's journey. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
For online expressions of sympathy please go to www.smith-funeralhome.com.
#TeamRylie



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jul. 16 to Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J Donald Smith Funeral Home Inc
3022 Oneida St
Sauquoit, NY 13456
(315) 737-7327
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by J Donald Smith Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved