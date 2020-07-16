Rylie Isabella Scott 2013 - 2020
CLINTON - Rylie Isabella Scott, 7, of Clinton, passed away peacefully into the welcoming arms of Jesus, while surrounded by her loving parents and family, on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at her home.
She was born on January 8, 2013, in New Hartford, to Ryan and Natalie (DeBernardis) Scott.
Rylie was a loving, caring and creative little girl who loved all kinds of games, arts and crafts. She enjoyed drawing, painting, coloring and was especially good at "the matching game" and sports. She was always very happy and known to everyone as "Smiley Rylie", so much so that she received the "Ray of Sunshine" Award at school. Her illness never brought her down - she took each day and lived it to the fullest. She was an inspiration to many, all who would say that they have never seen anyone fight so hard, remain so strong and stay so positive in the face of adversity. She loved to play pranks on her family, tell jokes and was also quick witted. Her huge smile, sense of humor and endearing personality made her the amazing person that she was. When you think of Rylie, think Unicorns, Rainbows, bright colors and fun!
She will be forever missed by her parents, Ryan and Natalie Scott; her sister, Serena; and brother, Brody, of Clinton. She leaves her grandparents, Tamara DeBernardis, Jack and Nancy Scott, Jr. and Deborah Payne; her great-grandfather, Jack (Rita) Scott, Sr.; her aunts and uncles, Melanie DeBernardis and Chris Faga, Michael and Heather DeBernardis, Michael and Darlene Scott, Eric and Nicole Scott, David and Angel Abounader, James and Melissa Scott, Leslie and William Malo and Todd and Diana Charlsen; as well as many other family members and close friends. She also joins her beloved grandfather, Ronald DeBernardis, in Heaven.
A Celebration of Rylie's Life will be held at 11 AM on Monday, July 20, 2020 at Redeemer Church, 931 Herkimer Rd., Utica, with Pastor Mark Schilling officiating. Interment will be in the Oriskany Cemetery, Oriskany. Family and friends are invited to pay their respects on Sunday, July 19, 2020 from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM at the Smith Funeral Home, 3022 Oneida St., Sauquoit, NY. CDC & NY COVID-19 guidelines will apply; please be patient.
Instead of flowers, please consider honoring Rylie by donating to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central New York, 1100 E. Genesee St., Syracuse, NY 13210 or the Upstate Foundation Child Life Quality of Life fund for Upstate Golisano Children's Hospital, 750 Adams St., Syracuse, NY 13210 in her memory, both of which supported Rylie and her family tremendously throughout Rylie's journey. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
For online expressions of sympathy please go to www.smith-funeralhome.com
#TeamRylie