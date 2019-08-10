|
Sadie B. Parkola 1923 - 2019
CLINTON - Mrs. Sadie B. (Biernat) Parkola, 96, was welcomed into the arms of the angels on Wednesday morning, August 7, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Medical Center, Utica, with her loving family by her side.
Sadie was born in Frankfort Center, NY, on January 4, 1923, the daughter of the late Andrew and Barbara (Filas) Biernat. She was educated in Frankfort schools. On January 15, 1949, in St. Theresa's Church in Frankfort Center, NY, Sadie was joined in marriage to Frank P. Parkola. The couple enjoyed a close and loving marriage of more than 53 years, until Frank passed away on January 27, 2002. Sadie was a devoted wife, a doting mother and grandmother and her life revolved around her family, home and friends. She had a great love of the outdoors, often preferring to spend her days among her vegetable gardens and flower beds. She enjoyed crocheting and her handmade snowflakes remain treasured gifts to all who received them. Sadie loved to entertain at her home and her gatherings would inevitably become impromptu musical performances, joined by her siblings and friends, as they sang Polish favorites late into the night. She cared deeply for animals and fed countless generations of birds, cats, dogs and all living things that had the good fortune to wander onto her property. Sadie was a woman of deep faith and remained a devout Catholic all of the days she was blessed with on this earth. She was a friend to everyone she met and she will be greatly missed by those whose lives she enriched with her kindness, wisdom and passion for life.
Sadie is survived by her daughter, Karen Laplander and husband, James Laplander, of Savannah, GA; her son, Frank Parkola, Jr. and wife, Connie Parkola, of New Hartford, NY; her son, Michael Parkola and Lisa Malorzo, of Marcy, NY, granddaughter, Heather Strobino and husband, Joshua Calpin, of Denver, CO; brother, Frank Biernat, of Utica NY; a brother-in-law, James Casey, Ilion, NY; as well as many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by five brothers, Stanley, John, Lawrence, Joseph and (infant) Roger Biernat; and five sisters, Sophie Jones, Anna Strawinski, Gladys Casey, Mary Baron and Sally Lewandowski.
Mrs. Parkola's funeral will be held on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary's Church in Clinton, where her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Interment will follow in Crown Hill Memorial Park, Kirkland. Relatives and friends may call at R.P. Heintz Funeral Home, 10 East Park Row, Clinton, on Monday evening, from 5 – 7 p.m.
Those wishing may donate to the Rome Humane Society in Sadie's memory.
The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff at Charles T. Sitrin Healthcare Center, where Sadie thrived under their compassionate care. The family would also like to thank her longtime doctor, Dr. Toby Taylor and his caring staff, as well as the doctors and nurses at St. Elizabeth Medical Center for their valiant effort during her brief illness.
