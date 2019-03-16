|
|
Sallene Phyllis Reich 1930 - 2019
UTICA - Sallene Phyllis (Sumberg) Reich, 89, passed away after a brief illness, with her family by her side, on Thursday, March 14, 2019. A lifelong Utica resident, she was being cared for at Sycamore House of Sitrin Skilled Nursing in New Hartford at the time of her death.
Born on March 1, 1930, Sallene (Sal) was the daughter of Jacob Sumberg and Tessie (Liberman) Sumberg. She attended Utica schools and was a graduate of Utica Free Academy (UFA). On October 29, 1950, Sal married Jerome Reich in Utica. Jerome passed away June 12, 1994.
Her working years included positions with the former Abelove Laundry and Reich Supply Company in Utica.
Sal enjoyed playing Mahjong, a tile-based strategy game, with friends in her younger years. Sal's oven-roasted chicken, beef brisket, matzo ball soup and honey cake were feasts for the eyes and stomach….second to none!
Sal was a past member of the Rebekah Lodge and North Utica Senior Center and a current member of Temple Emanu-El in Utica.
Survivors include her son, Neil (Bella) Reich, New Hartford; son, Terry (Deborah) Reich, Utica; and daughter, Dr. Ellen Reich (Dr. Alan Cortez), Tustin, CA; grandchildren, Jared (Denise) Reich, Utica and their twin girls - Sal's great-granddaughters, Everly and Claire, Michael, Kimberly and Kaitlin Reich, Utica and Jamie Cortez, Allston, MA, Jonah Cortez, Seattle, WA and Shira Cortez, Chicago, IL. Also surviving, sister, Miriam (Sumberg) Diemont (Jim), West Palm Beach, FL; brother, David (Lois) Sumberg, Rochester; a very much loved special cousin, Natalie Remsen, Sacramento, CA; several nieces and nephews; and close friends, Flora Moss and Irene Murawski.
Visitation is at Temple Emanu-El, 2710 Genesee Street, Utica, noon - 1:00 p.m. on Monday, March 18, 2019, followed by a 1:00 p.m. service with Rabbi Peter Schaktman officiating. Graveside services and burial immediately following at the Odd Fellows Jonathan Lodge Cemetery, Whitesboro. After graveside services, please join the family for a traditional meal of condolence at the temple. Shiva will be observed, that evening, starting at 6:30 p.m. at the home of Terry and Deborah Reich, 536 Tamarack Street, Utica.
Thank you to the doctors and staff of Sitrin Health Care and the Sycamore House for their care and concern for Sal's well-being. A special thank you to Anthony Zizzi, of Syracuse, for his heartfelt assistance.
Arrangements are with the Bentz Funeral Service, Inc., New Hartford.
Please omit floral offerings. Donations may be made to in Sal's memory.
To express sympathy, please visit bentzfuneralhomes.com .
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2019