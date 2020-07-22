1/
Sally Ann Hendrickson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sally's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sally Ann Hendrickson
ORISKANY FALLS - Sally Ann Hendrickson, 68, of Oriskany Falls, NY, passed away suddenly on Monday, July 20, 2020, after a brief but intense battle with cancer.
Sally is survived by her husband, Alan; son, Martin E. Muench; daughter, Shannon M. Emmons (and her husband, Shawn); daughter, Danielle M. Hlavacek (and her husband, Scott); son, Roman A. Hendrickson (and his fiancee, Crystal); grandson, Jesse Grossman (Shannon); grandchildren, Colin and Mikayla Hlavacek (Danielle); grandson, Nicholas R.; granddaughters, Chloe A., Baylee K., and Rylie J. Hendrickson (Roman); sisters, Wendy Schauer, Cyndi Jones and Bridgette Boyer; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Sally was a very private person who loved and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, pets, feeding her chipmunks and antiquing.
There will be no services.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers that you hug your family and loved ones and tell them that you love them.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, 25 Broad St., Hamilton, NY.
To send a condolence and sign the Book of Memories online go to www.burgessandtedesco funeralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Homes Inc
25 Broad St
Hamilton, NY 13346
(315) 824-2417
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Homes Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved