Sally Harder 1925 - 2020
UTICA - Sally Bratton Harder passed away on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at the Masonic Care Community (MCC), with her daughter and son-in-law at her side.
She was born on January 20, 1925, in Hudson, NY, the daughter of Stanley Bratton and Helen Sherman Bratton. Educated in the Hudson Public Schools, she became a bookkeeper.
In 1945, she married Michael E. Caggianelli and together they had two children, Michael (Denny) and Lynn. Her husband, Michael, passed away in 1965 and son, Denny, in 1968.
In 1967, she married Perry Harder. He passed away in 1999.
She was also predeceased by two brothers, Robert and Marshall.
Her joy was in knowing Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior. Sally was a guide for Christian Women's Bible Studies and she and Perry conducted Bible studies at Broadacres and St. Luke's nursing homes. They were also often on a team of Faith Alive. In addition, Sally was active in Women's Aglow Fellowship, which she served as president.
She was an accomplished artist, knitter and sewer and in her later years, especially enjoyed doing jigsaw puzzles - some of which adorn the walls of what came to be known as her puzzle room in the Inlet Neighborhood in MCC's Health Pavilion.
Among the loved ones she leaves behind are daughter, Lynn Montesano and her husband, Robert, of Utica; a granddaughter, Michelle, of Saratoga Springs, NY; a grandson, Anthony, of Clay, NY; and great-granddaughters, Gianna and Marissa, of Clay. She will also be lovingly remembered by extended family members and special friends.
A resident of North Utica much of her life, Sally had lived at the Masonic Care Community, initially at Wiley Hall, since 2007. The family expresses its heartfelt appreciation to the many extraordinary caregivers who blessed her life in countless ways, especially Dr. Erim and Leah, Jay, Bambi, Carmen, Lisa and José in Inlet.
There are no calling hours. A Memorial Service is planned for the spring.
Arrangements are with the Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., 40 Main St., Whitesboro.
For online expressions of sympathy please go to www.dimblebyfh.com
.