Sally Phillips
Sally Phillips 1924 - 2020
CHADWICKS - Sally Phillips, 95, passed away peacefully on October 9, 2020 in the comfort of her home with her family at her side.
She was born in Utica, on November 11, 1924, a daughter of the late Matthew and Sarah McGough Barnes and received her education in New Hartford schools.
On April 23, 1947, she was united in marriage with Richard Phillips, a loving union of almost 61 years, until his death on April 8, 2008.
Sally worked at various jobs throughout the years, but her main concern was that of being wife and mother and the raising of her children.
She was a faithful parishioner of Historic St. John's Church in Utica, Brownie Leader and Grand Counselor for N.Y.S. U.C.T. and enjoyed her many trips to the casino with her granddaughter and nieces.
Sally is survived by her four grandchildren, Darlene and Michael Topor, JR and Deanna Boehlert, Heather and Eric Bearman and Glenn and Melissa Phillips; her six great-grandchildren, Robert Topor, Rena Topor and Corey Novak, Summer Boehlert, John Boehlert and Kaia Graves, Aidan Bearman and Amelia Phillips; a special niece, Susan Skelton; her late nephew's wife, Marie Jones; six great-nieces; four great-nephews; eleven great-great nieces; eleven great-great nephews; six great-great-great nieces; and three great-great-great nephews. She was predeceased by her son, Capt. Richard Phillips; and her daughter and son-in-law, Darlene and S. Sgt. Gerald Boehlert; her sister and brother-in-law, Annamary and Bill Jones; two nieces, Sr. Josetta Jones, O.S.F. and Eleanor and John Calidonna; three nephews, William Jones, Michael Jones and Daryl Skelton; three great-nephews, Matthew Jones, David Jones and Michael Jones; and a great-great niece, Amanda Jones.
Sally's Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at 10:00, at Historic St. John's Church, 240 Bleecker St. in Utica. Interment will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
Calling hours will be Tuesday, from 4-7, at the Smith Funeral Home, 3022 Oneida St. Sauquoit. Contact tracing will be implemented and face masks will be required at the funeral home.
Sally's family would like to thank Dr. Naji El Khoury and his staff, as well as the Visiting Nurses Home Care, for the compassionate care Sally received from them all.
To view Sally's online memorial, please go to www.smith-funeralhome.com.



Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
13
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
J Donald Smith Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
OCT
14
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Historic St. John's Church
Send Flowers
