Sally S. Hooper 1921 - 2019
UTICA - Sally Sophia Hooper passed away on July 5, 2019 in Utica, NY.
She was the daughter of Leo Seletyn and Sophia Grozdoski, born on July 12, 1921, in Montague, NY. She married Richard Hooper on June 30th, 1951 and celebrated nineteen years of marriage prior to his death in December of 1970.
Sally was educated at the Lowville Academy and later attended the Albany Business School. She went on to study art at Munson Williams Proctor Art Institute and was a Charter Member of the Utica Art Club. Sally enjoyed sketching and painting right up until her passing.
Sally also enjoyed the outdoors and was active in archery, cross country skiing, golf (in the Progressive Golf League) snowshoeing, snowmobiling and fishing.
She was a volunteer at the Red Cross Blood Bank for 38 years and also at the . Sally made a significant donation to the World War II Memorial in Washington, DC, in memory of her brother, Adam Seletyn, who served in World War II and died in 1995.
Sally's sharp-wit and strong opinions backed by knowledge of history and current affairs, provided engaging, thought-provoking conversations. Combined with her humility, grace, humor and delightful laugh, will be missed by the people she touched and those close to her.
Sally has no living family and there will be no service. Sally's ashes will be buried next to her brother, Adam, in the Lowville Rural Cemetery.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from July 11 to July 12, 2019