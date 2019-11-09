|
|
Salvatore A. Olivadese 1926 - 2019
WINNABOW, NC - Salvatore A. Olivadese, age 93, of Winnabow, NC, passed away on Sunday, October 27, 2019, at the Brunswick Cove Nursing Home.
He was raised in Utica, son of Paolo Olivadese and Carmilla LaRosa Olivadese. Sal served his country with honor and distinction as a Seaman First Class in the US Navy during World War II. He loved to tell interesting war stories and was proud of anything from the USA. Sal was a true gentleman, always the first one to smile, shake your hand and start a conversation. He owned several businesses and retired from the one he was most proud of, co-owner of Clinton Chrysler Plymouth Dodge, Inc., Clinton NY. He owned a boat and enjoyed spending time out on the water.
Sal is survived by his wife, Calla, of Winnabow, NC; brother, Vincent Olivadese; daughter, Carol (Steve) Green; son, Lewis Olivadese; daughter-in-law, Gina Olivadese; and grandchildren, Aaron, Alex and Addison Green, Amanda Hollenbeck and family, Zachary, Melody and Vin Olivadese. Together with his parents, he was predeceased by his sons, Paul and Kevin.
A Service to Celebrate Sal's Life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at the Wimington Funeral Chapel. In recognition of Sal's honorable and faithful service, the United States Navy Honor Guard will render Military Honors.
Please share memories and condolences with the family at www.wilmingtoncares.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019