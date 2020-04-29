|
Salvatore "Sal" Michael Aiello 1950 - 2020
WARWICK, RI/FRANKFORT - Mr. Salvatore "Sal" M. Aiello, 69, passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020 in Hope Hospice, Rhode Island.
Sal was born in Utica on September 12, 1950, the son of the late Angelo and Antoinette Fragale Aiello. He attended Frankfort schools and after college eventually had a long career as a Bursar at Brown University, Providence, RI. Sal was united in marriage to Kathleen Hall in 1974.
Sal's sense of humor brought joy to all who knew him. He was completely devoted to his family and was always there when you needed him. He was an extremely talented musician and was a member of various bands throughout his life. He was also a skilled carpenter. He will be greatly missed each and every day.
Sal is survived by his beloved daughter, Kelly (Mike) Risley, of Sauquoit; his adored grandchildren, Jax, Ty and Kaz Risley; step-grandchildren, Connor Hudon and Myla Risley; one brother, Angelo (Valerie) Aiello; one sister, Catherine Marrotta; his nieces and nephew, Adrienne Aiello, Alexis (Ryan) Evans and Matthew (Kristi) Marrotta; three great-nephews, Joseph, Brady and Reid Evans; and several cousins. He was predeceased by his brother, Joseph Aiello; his brother-in-law, Reid Marrotta; and his ex-wife, Kathleen (Hall) Wizner.
A private service in his honor will be held in the summer of 2020.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020