Salvatore S. Borruso, Sr. 1934 - 2020
UTICA - Mr. Salvatore S. Borruso, Sr., passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020, at age 86, in the comfort of his home, after an extended illness.
He was born on February 9, 1934, in Rome, NY, a son of the late Leonard and Rose Guidera Borruso and was educated in local schools. He was married to and predeceased by Shirley Gage.
Sal is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Rose Marie and Carl Bothner, of Rochester; his son and daughter-in-law, Salvatore S., Jr. and Melissa Borruso, of Utica; and his beloved and cherished grandchildren, Dominique, Salvatore and Matteo Borruso and Alexandra and Sarah Bothner. Sal's grandchildren were the center of his universe. He was a wonderful grandfather and they adored him! Also surviving are brother and sister-in-law, John and Frances Borruso, of Utica; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
He was predeceased by his brothers, Anthony "Tony", Leonard, Joseph, Carmen and James Borruso; and his sisters, Josephine "Nina" Morrison and Patricia Gaetano.
The family would like to thank Kelly Castronovo and the other wonderful caregivers who enabled us to keep him comfortable in his home.
Sal was employed by the Utica City School District and Oneida Motor Freight and he was a member of Teamsters Local #182. During his retirement, he supported his son, Sal, Jr., in the operation of the Chesterfield Restaurant.
In keeping with the CDC guidelines due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the family will honor Sal in a private ceremony with the Rev. Fr. James Cesta officiating. Private entombment will be in Holy Trinity Cemetery Mausoleum.
In memory of Sal, donations may be made to .
You may also leave a message of sympathy online at www.scalaroefaro.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020