Mr. Salvatore "Sonny" Torchia 1934 - 2020
UTICA, NY - Mr. Salvatore J. Torchia, 85, retired SSgt UPD, passed away on Monday, January 13, 2020, in the St. Luke's Home, with his loving family by his side.
Sal was born in Utica, November 12, 1934, a son of the late Joseph and Josephine (Casalaro) Torchia. He was educated in Utica and was a graduate of T.R. Proctor High School. On April 9, 1960, Salvatore was married to the former Patricia LaSalle. A loving marriage of over 59 years, his beloved Pat passed away just two weeks ago.
Sal was proud of his service in the Utica Police Department for over 30 years, where he retired on July 2, 1991, with the rank of Staff Sergeant. His greatest joy in life was his time spent with his cherished grandchildren.
Sal is survived by his children, Michelle Torchia and Joseph Torchia, both of Utica and Christine and Frank Zogby, of Frankfort; six grandchildren, Frank Zogby, II and his fiancée, Joanna Nassimos, Sunni and Pete Buttacaroli, Zoey Zogby, Jordyn Torchia and her fiancé, Jeff Albright, Matthew Torchia and Ryan Torchia; two adored great-grandchildren, Salvatore Buttacaroli and Giovanni Buttacaroli; a brother and sister-in-law, Anthony and Darlene Torchia; a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Al and Joan LaSalle; and several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his sister and brother-in-law, Carmelita and Vincent Esposito; a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Ronald and Gloria LaSalle; and a special nephew, Vincent Esposito.
Visitation will be held on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 12 Noon at which time there will be Military Honors and a final blessing from Police Chaplain Rev. Joseph Salerno at The Matt Funeral Home, 700 Rutger St., corner of Mohawk St., Utica.
The family would like extend their heartfelt thanks to his nephew, Tony Esposito and great nephews, Anton and Evan Esposito for the many years of love and respect shown to Uncle Sal and Aunt Pat.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020