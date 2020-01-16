Home

POWERED BY

Services
Matt Funeral Home
700 Rutger St
Utica, NY 13501
315-724-0218
Resources
More Obituaries for Salvatore Torchia
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Salvatore "Sonny" Torchia

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Salvatore "Sonny" Torchia Obituary
Mr. Salvatore "Sonny" Torchia 1934 - 2020
UTICA, NY - Mr. Salvatore J. Torchia, 85, retired SSgt UPD, passed away on Monday, January 13, 2020, in the St. Luke's Home, with his loving family by his side.
Sal was born in Utica, November 12, 1934, a son of the late Joseph and Josephine (Casalaro) Torchia. He was educated in Utica and was a graduate of T.R. Proctor High School. On April 9, 1960, Salvatore was married to the former Patricia LaSalle. A loving marriage of over 59 years, his beloved Pat passed away just two weeks ago.
Sal was proud of his service in the Utica Police Department for over 30 years, where he retired on July 2, 1991, with the rank of Staff Sergeant. His greatest joy in life was his time spent with his cherished grandchildren.
Sal is survived by his children, Michelle Torchia and Joseph Torchia, both of Utica and Christine and Frank Zogby, of Frankfort; six grandchildren, Frank Zogby, II and his fiancée, Joanna Nassimos, Sunni and Pete Buttacaroli, Zoey Zogby, Jordyn Torchia and her fiancé, Jeff Albright, Matthew Torchia and Ryan Torchia; two adored great-grandchildren, Salvatore Buttacaroli and Giovanni Buttacaroli; a brother and sister-in-law, Anthony and Darlene Torchia; a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Al and Joan LaSalle; and several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his sister and brother-in-law, Carmelita and Vincent Esposito; a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Ronald and Gloria LaSalle; and a special nephew, Vincent Esposito.
Visitation will be held on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 12 Noon at which time there will be Military Honors and a final blessing from Police Chaplain Rev. Joseph Salerno at The Matt Funeral Home, 700 Rutger St., corner of Mohawk St., Utica.
The family would like extend their heartfelt thanks to his nephew, Tony Esposito and great nephews, Anton and Evan Esposito for the many years of love and respect shown to Uncle Sal and Aunt Pat.
Online Memorials at MattFuneralHome.com
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Salvatore's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -