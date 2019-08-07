The Observer-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Heintz Funeral Service Inc
408 Herkimer Rd
Utica, NY 13502
(315) 797-5552
Sam A. Gratch

Sam A. Gratch Obituary
Sam A. Gratch 1924 - 2019
NORTH UTICA - Sam A. Gratch, 94, of North Utica, passed away on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at the Presbyterian Home.
Sam was born in Pittston, PA, on September 2, 1924, a son of Rosario and Graci Gratch. Sam was a proud Veteran serving in the US Army. On May 7, 1955, at Calvary Episcopal Church in Utica, Sam was united in marriage to Joan DeNicola. For many years he was employed with Herkimer County BOCES as a special education teacher. He was a member of St. Mark's Church and the Utica Sports Hall of Fame.
Sam enjoyed reading and was an avid runner, participating in over 100 marathons. In his younger years, he enjoyed playing handball, paddle ball and playing and refereeing soccer.
Sam is survived by his beloved wife, Joan; his children, Rick Gratch, of N. Utica, Gary Gratch, of N. Utica and Bonnie Zaykoski and her husband, Jerry, of Watertown; two grandchildren, Kierstyn and Shannon Zaykoski; one step-grandchild, Vanessa Stacks; three step-great-grandchildren, Autumn, Alyssa and Aubrey Stacks; a niece, Lucille Gratch; and two nephews, Carmen and Renatta Gratch and Michael Gratch. He was predeceased by several step-brothers and sisters.
Mr. Gratch's funeral will be on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at 10:00, at St. Mark's Church, North Utica. Burial will be at Crown Hill Memorial Cemetery. Calling hours are Friday, 4-7, at the Heintz Funeral Home, 408 Herkimer Rd., N. Utica.
Online messages of sympathy may be made at Heintzfuneralservice.net.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2019
