Samantha Marie (Chlad) Lund 1989 - 2020
SMYRNA - Samantha Marie (Chlad) Lund died, peacefully and unexpectedly while sleeping at home, on March 22, 2020.
She was born on May 30, 1989 in Hamilton, the precious daughter of Michael and Lori (Davis Chlad. She was a graduate of Hamilton Central School, Class of 2007, going on to earn her Associate's in Human Services from SUNY Morrisville. On September 3, 2016, she married Bradley Lund and became mom to Kross and Emma. Samantha began working part time at the Colgate University Bookstore in 2006 and was hired into her current position of GM Buyer in 2015, where she tended to the gift wing. Prior to Colgate, she was a sitter for several children in the Hamilton community.
Samantha was smart, creative, gentle and kind. She had an old soul with a strong will, standing up for those that needed a voice and often cared for those in need. She loved to cook and bake and sold cupcakes at the Farmer's Market for a few years. She loved her family and her animals.
Surviving are her husband, Bradley Lund, of Smyrna; children, Kross and Emma, of Mount Upton; her parents, Mike and Lori Chlad, of Hamilton; her brother and sister-in-law, Kevin Chlad and Michelle Cenci, of Slingerlands, NY; her paternal grandmother, Beverly Chlad, of Hamilton; and her maternal step-grandmother, Alice Lahue Davis; along with several aunts, uncles and cousins; her pit bulls, Lily and Dexter; and cats, Gus and Oscar.
Given the current state of the world, the family will plan an appropriate Celebration of Life when social distancing is in our past.
Contributions in Samantha's memory can be made to the PCD Small Business Fund to help Small Businesses in Hamilton during this coronavirus crisis. https://hamilton pcd.org/donate/hamiltonbusinessfund or to the NY Bully Crew at NYbullycrew.org or any organization that helps people or animals in need.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, Sherburne.
To send a condolence and sign the Book of Memories online go to www.burgessandtedesco funeralhomes.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 29 to Apr. 2, 2020