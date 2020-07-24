Samantha May Robinson 1990 - 2020
NEW YORK MILLS - Samantha May Robinson, age 29, passed away on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Utica, with her family at her side.
She was raised and educated in local schools attending, ARC Riverside Day Program in Marcy.
Samantha was known for her vibrant smile, when she entered a room, she brightened everyone's day. She enjoyed music, watching cartoons and was known to have a sweet tooth; but most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family with whom she shared a great love with.
Sammy is survived by her parents, Robert and Patricia Robinson; nine sisters and brothers-in-law, Patty and Jeff Kitts, Sharon Robinson and her companion, Jay Timion, Karen Robinson, Elizabeth Robinson, Robin and Robert Scovile, Mary and Robert Lipphert, Penny and John Shingler, Maya Robinson and Nicole Robinson; four brothers and sisters-in-law, Robert and Dee Robinson, Mark Robinson and his friend, Susan Bateson, Scott Robinson and Christopher Robinson; and many nieces and nephews, including, Nirvon Wenz and Asher King. Also surviving are several aunts, uncles and cousins. She was preceded in death by a sister, Judith Robinson.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, there will be no public visitation. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Samantha's funeral service and celebration of life, on Monday morning at 10:00, at the Wolanin Funeral Home, 266 Main Street, New York Mills, NY 13417. In accordance to CDC and NYS guidelines, masks, social distancing and signing funeral attendance sheets will be required to attend.
Samantha's family wishes to thank the entire staff of the, ARC Riverside Day Program and the Bernie Bus Service for the special attention that they gave to Sammy. The care and compassion displayed by Dr. Daniel Kveselis, who was her longtime physician, will be forever be remembered.
To view Sammy's online memorial please go to www.wolaninfuneralhome.com
