Samson Pachikara, MD 1955 - 2019
NEW HARTFORD - Samson Pachikara, MD, age 63, of New Hartford, passed away on March 22, 2019, at Faxton-St. Luke's Healthcare, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on November 24, 1955, in Kerala, India, son of Abraham and Annamma Pachikara. Dr. Pachikara attended medical school in Kerala and completed his residency in Internal Medicine in Brooklyn. He married Jane Alexander in 1980 in Kerala.
Dr. Pachikara has maintained a private practice in New Hartford since 1996. He also worked at Cayuga Medical Associates in Ithaca. He was a kind, caring and compassionate doctor and his patients loved him. Dr. Pachikara was a member of St. John the Evangelist Church in New Hartford. An ardent music lover, he also enjoyed gardening in his free time and would eagerly wait for spring every year.
He is survived by his wife, Jane Samson, MD; two sons, Abin Pachikara, MD, and his wife, Uma, and Nibin Pachikara, MD, and his fiancée, Yangchen Bhuti; a granddaughter, Lyra Pachikara; his brothers, sisters, nephews and nieces; and two canine companions, Zago and Mili.
The family would like to thank the ICU/PCU doctors and staff at Faxton-St. Luke's Healthcare, Dr. Mathew Ulahannan, and several special friends for the kind and compassionate care given to Dr. Pachikara.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. at St. John the Evangelist Church, 66 Oxford Road, New Hartford. Private interment will be at the convenience of the family. Calling hours will be Tuesday, prior to the funeral, from 10 a.m. until 12 noon at Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral and Cremation Services, 13 Oxford Road, New Hartford.
Those who desire so can make donations in his memory to Stevens-Swan Humane Society, 5664 Horatio St., Utica, NY 13502.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2019