Samuel A. Assisi 1934 - 2020

BOCA RATON, FL - Samuel Assisi, 85, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Hospice By The Sea, Boca Raton, FL.

He was born on September 9, 1934, in Utica, the son of John and Angeline Assisi. He graduated from TR Proctor High School and held a BS degree in Criminal Justice from SUNY Utica/Rome. He served in the Army. He was elected to the Utica School Board, served 5 years and was very proud to have given all three of his children their diplomas when they graduated high school. In 1985, he retired from the Utica Police Department after 20 years on the force, most notably as an investigator in the Juvenile Aide Division and relocated to Florida to start his own security business. He was a very passionate sports fan and loved politics and music.

He is survived by his daughter, Deborah (Michael) LaBlanc, of Wilton, NY; his sons, Sam (Heather) Assisi, of Coconut Creek, FL and Bob (Laura) Assisi, of Cicero, NY; and his grandchildren, Michael, Alexis, Ryan, Kayla and Andrew. He is also survived by his sisters, Jean Giannatelli and Lucille Stucky; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was predeceased by his parents; and brothers, Joseph, Alfred and John, Jr.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Regents Park Rehab, Boca Raton and also the staff at Hospice By The Sea, Boca Raton, for their compassionate care of our father during his last days.



