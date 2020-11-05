Samuel H. Lipes 1942 - 2020
SYRACUSE - Samuel H. Lipes, of Syracuse, age 78, passed away on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at his home.
Born and raised in Newport News, VA, on February 11, 1942, he was the son of the late Charles and Cassie Lipes. Sam attended Newport News High School and Virginia PolytechnicInstitute (now known as Virginia Tech), then served in the United States Army, specifically in the Army Security Agency, which he was especially proud of. He spent the next 39 years employed by General Electric/Lockheed Martin until he retired in 2007.
He is survived by his loving wife, Christine A. Lipes; his two sons, Brian (Michelle) Lipes, of Cicero, NY and Mark (Annalisa) Lipes, of Santa Maria, CA; three stepdaughters, Amy Conigliaro, of Royse City, TX, Jana Conigliaro, of New Market, MD and Karrie King, of Rochester, NY; brothers-n-law, Raymond Jones and John Hall; and eleven loving grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his two sisters, Mildred Jones and Janice Hall; and brother, Bobby Lipes.
Services at 2 p.m., Saturday, November 7, at Tindall Funeral Home, 1921 W. Genesee Street, Syracuse, NY. A calling hour will be 1 to 2 p.m. prior to the service. Current NYS COVID guidelines requiring masks, social distancing and occupancy limits will be observed.
There will be a Memorial Service 10 a.m., Friday, November 13, at Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, VA, followed by burial at Greenlawn Cemetery, 2700 Parish Ave., Newport News.
Memorial donations can be made in lieu of flowers to Hospice of Central NY, (hospicecny.org
) 990 Seventh North St., Liverpool, NY 13088 or the American Cancer Society
(cancer.org
).
Visit www.TindallFuneralHome.com
for guestbook and information.