Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bentz Funeral Service
13 Oxford Road
New Hartford, NY 13502
315-724-2731
Resources
More Obituaries for Samuel Rabbia
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Samuel J. Rabbia

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Samuel J. Rabbia Obituary
Samuel J. Rabbia 1923 - 2019
WHITESBORO - Samuel J. Rabbia, 95, of Whitesboro, passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019, at Faxton-St. Luke's Healthcare, with his family by his side.
He was born July 23, 1923, in Utica, the son of the late Paul and Theresa Leo Rabbia, and was educated in Utica schools. He was a US Army veteran of WW II. For 58 years, he was in a loving and blessed union with Nicoletta DelMonte Rabbia, until her passing in 2005. For many years, Mr. Rabbia was employed with Kelsey-Hayes in Whitesboro. He was a member of both the New York Mills and Whitestown Senior Centers and the Whitestown American Legion Post #1113.
He is survived by his daughter, Sandra Pearsall, of Whitesboro, with whom he resided; two sisters, Antoinette Simone and Emily Surace, both of Whitesboro; four grandchildren, Louanna and Michael Ciancaglini, Nicole Siriano and Mike Siriano, Curtis and Courtney Pearsall and Daniel Pearsall; six great-grandchildren, Jenae, Julia, Alanna, Gianna, Landon and Kaylee; his beloved niece, Paula Brittelli and Mike Nelson; as well as many other nieces and nephews. Sam was predeceased by his loving daughter, Theresa Cozza, whose memory he held close to his heart; son-in-law, Louis Cozza; brother, Paul Rabbia; sister-in-law, Carol Rabbia; brothers-in-law, Tony Simone and Joseph Surace; and niece, Renee Simone-Lee.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday at 11:30 at the Church of Our Lady of Lourdes, Utica, with Military Honors. Private interment will be in Calvary Cemetery. There are no public calling hours. The family will receive visitors at the conclusion of the Mass.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Sam's health care provider, Rita Foley, for her wonderful care and devotion to him over the past five years.
Arrangements are with Bentz Funeral Service, Inc., 13 Oxford Road, New Hartford. To express sympathy, please visit bentzfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from May 18 to May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now