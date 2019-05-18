|
Samuel J. Rabbia 1923 - 2019
WHITESBORO - Samuel J. Rabbia, 95, of Whitesboro, passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019, at Faxton-St. Luke's Healthcare, with his family by his side.
He was born July 23, 1923, in Utica, the son of the late Paul and Theresa Leo Rabbia, and was educated in Utica schools. He was a US Army veteran of WW II. For 58 years, he was in a loving and blessed union with Nicoletta DelMonte Rabbia, until her passing in 2005. For many years, Mr. Rabbia was employed with Kelsey-Hayes in Whitesboro. He was a member of both the New York Mills and Whitestown Senior Centers and the Whitestown American Legion Post #1113.
He is survived by his daughter, Sandra Pearsall, of Whitesboro, with whom he resided; two sisters, Antoinette Simone and Emily Surace, both of Whitesboro; four grandchildren, Louanna and Michael Ciancaglini, Nicole Siriano and Mike Siriano, Curtis and Courtney Pearsall and Daniel Pearsall; six great-grandchildren, Jenae, Julia, Alanna, Gianna, Landon and Kaylee; his beloved niece, Paula Brittelli and Mike Nelson; as well as many other nieces and nephews. Sam was predeceased by his loving daughter, Theresa Cozza, whose memory he held close to his heart; son-in-law, Louis Cozza; brother, Paul Rabbia; sister-in-law, Carol Rabbia; brothers-in-law, Tony Simone and Joseph Surace; and niece, Renee Simone-Lee.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday at 11:30 at the Church of Our Lady of Lourdes, Utica, with Military Honors. Private interment will be in Calvary Cemetery. There are no public calling hours. The family will receive visitors at the conclusion of the Mass.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Sam's health care provider, Rita Foley, for her wonderful care and devotion to him over the past five years.
Arrangements are with Bentz Funeral Service, Inc., 13 Oxford Road, New Hartford. To express sympathy, please visit bentzfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from May 18 to May 19, 2019