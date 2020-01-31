Home

Samuel R. "Sam" Scotellaro Sr.


1932 - 2020
Samuel R. "Sam" Scotellaro Sr. Obituary
Samuel R. "Sam" Scotellaro, Sr. 1932 - 2020
UTICA, NY - Mr. Samuel R. "Sam" Scotellaro, Sr., 87, entered into the Hands of the Lord on Friday, January 31, 2020, after a long illness, at the Masonic Care Community.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Carmelita (Suppa) Scotellaro; his two sons and their families, Sam Scotellaro, Jr. (Vallerie) and James Scotellaro (Kelly); and also many in-laws, nieces and nephews in the Scotellaro and Suppa families. He was predeceased by his son, Stephen Scotellaro; four sisters; and five brothers.
In keeping with Sam's wishes there will be no public services. His family will honor him at a private time and he will be laid to rest in the family plot in Calvary Cemetery.
The family would like to offer their heartfelt thanks to the Masonic Care Community, especially the Manhattan Unit, for the excellent care and compassion shown to Sam during his stay there.
Online Memorials at MattFuneralHome.com
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2020
