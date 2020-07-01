1/
Sandi (Sandra) Bello
Sandi (Sandra) Bello
NEW YORK MILLS/WHITESBORO - Sandi (Sandra) Bello, of New York Mills and formerly of Whitesboro, daughter of the late Lilburn and Myrtle (Kitchen) Burdick, went to be with the Lord on Monday, June 29, 2020, at the Folts Home, Herkimer.
Surviving are four sons, Steven, of Virginia, Patrick and his wife, Nancy, of Virginia, Jeffrey and his wife, Sharon, of New York and Roger and his wife, Kelly, of Alaska. She was predeceased by one daughter, Melinda Bello. She is also survived by five grandchildren, Patrick, Stacey, Anthony, Eric and Alex; and four great-grandchildren, Caleb, MaryLynn, Richard and Emily. She leaves a sister, Barbara Trad; and one brother and sister-in-law, Doug and Carol and many nieces and nephews.
In keeping with Sandi's wishes, there are no calling hours. Interment will be in Crown Hill Memorial Park.
Arrangements are with the Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., 40 Main St., Whitesboro.
For online expressions of sympathy please go to www.dimblebyfh.com.



Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
