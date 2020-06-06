Sandra E. Albrecht 1947 - 2020
UTICA - Mrs. Sandra E. Albrecht, 72, of Utica, passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at the Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing at Utica.
Sandra was born in Jamaica, NY on June 16, 1947, the daughter of James S. and Emily E. (Welborne) Griffin. She was a graduate of Jamaica Vocational High School and Utica School of Commerce. On August 7, 1971, Sandra was united in marriage with Melvin D. Albrecht, a loving and devoted union of 48 years. For 37 years, Sandra was employed with St. Luke's Memorial Hospital in New Hartford. She was later employed for seven years with Par Technologies. Sandra was very gifted with regards to arts and crafts. She also had a beautiful singing voice and displayed her talent as a member of the Holy Trinity Church choir.
Sandra and Mel were instrumental in the running of the Ed Hinko Baseball league in South Utica for 25 years. Holidays were very important to Sandra, especially Christmas. It was at that time each year that Sandra's and Mel's home on Bristol St., along the North South Arterial was adorned with over 5000 lights and decorations and that was only the outside. The inside of the house was just as magnificent. The beautiful display lit up the night, from early December through early January. Along with the lights and decoration, a loudspeaker could be heard playing Christmas carols. The couple did this out of love for Christmas and to share the magic of the season with everyone else.
Mrs. Albrecht is survived by her loving husband, Melvin; one son, Michael Albrecht and his wife, Phaedra Toth-Albrecht, of AZ; five cherished grandchildren, Jenna Toth-Albrecht, Aiden Toth-Albrecht, Audra Toth- Albrecht, Aleah Toth-Albrecht and Aylah Toth-Albrecht; one brother and sister-in-law, James and Mona Griffin, of NY City; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Due to recent health concerns, a private memorial Mass will be celebrated at Holy Trinity Church in Utica.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Heintz Funeral Service, Inc., Utica.
Online messages of sympathy may be expressed at www.heintzfuneralservice.net.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.