Sandra E. Albrecht
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sandra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sandra E. Albrecht 1947 - 2020
UTICA - Mrs. Sandra E. Albrecht, 72, of Utica, passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at the Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing, Utica.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Friday, June 12, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Trinity Church, Utica.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Heintz Funeral Service, Inc., Utica.
Online messages of sympathy may be expressed at www.heintzfuneralservice.net.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Memorial Mass
11:00 AM
Trinity Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Heintz Funeral Service Inc
1517 Whitesboro St
Utica, NY 13502
(315) 797-5550
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved