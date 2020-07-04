1/
Sandra Ellen Checola
1940 - 2020
NEW HARTFORD - Sandra Ellen Checola, 79, passed away peacefully on July 3, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Medical Center.
She was born in Utica on August 31, 1940, to the late Joseph and Mamie (Esposito) Rich. Sandra graduated from Proctor High School and was employed with General Electric as a cashier.
She is survived by her loving daughter, Christa Checola, Marcy; brother, James W. Rich, New York Mills; and many friends. Sandra was predeceased by her husband, Richard.
In keeping with Sandra's wishes there will be no public calling hours or funeral services.
Arrangements are under the direction of McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors, 470 French Rd., Utica.
Messages of sympathy www.mmknfd.com.



Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jul. 4 to Jul. 7, 2020.
