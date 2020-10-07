1/1
Sandra J. March
Sandra J. March 1944 - 2020
MUNNSVILLE - Sandra J. March, 76, formerly of Sullivan Road, died peacefully surrounded by her loving family, Tuesday, October 6, 2020, in St. Elizabeth's Hospital.
Born in Oneida, on April 29, 1944, she was the daughter of Stephen and Sarah Allen Nadiak. A lifelong resident of the area, Sandy attended Oneida and Stockbridge schools. She married Donald L. March, Sr. in St. Therese's Church, Munnsville, on February 2, 1963. Mr. March died on September 13, 2002.
Prior to her retirement in 2006, Sandy was employed with Rome Developmental Center, serving as a supervisor of a residential home. She was a communicant of St. Therese's Church, Munnsville, a member of the Home Bureau and the former Tiny's Coffee Club and had a great love for her grandchildren.
Surviving are her three daughters and their husbands, Carla and Michael Fitzgerald and Elizabeth and Jeff Durant, all of Oneida and Stacy and Patrick Murphy, of Westmoreland; her son and his fiancé, Donald L. March, Jr. and Cheryl Darrow, of Hamilton; ten grandchildren, Sarah March, Mary March, Donald March, III, Emily Fitzgerald, Jeffrey Durant, Matthew Durant, Lucas Durant, Patrick Murphy, Ashley Murphy and Lauren Murphy; two great-grandchildren, Hunter and Bryant; her special sister-in-law, Mary Ellen Fearon; her close friend, Ralph, who she played cards with; her comfort care nurse, Vinessa, at St. Elizabeth's Hospital.
She was predeceased by four brothers, Timothy, Stephen, Carl and John Nadiak.
Graveside services will be at 11 AM, Friday, with interment being made in Stockbridge Cemetery.
Contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude's Place, Memphis, TN 38015.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Campbell-Dean Funeral Home, Inc., 260 Main Street, Oneida, NY 13421.
To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.campbell-dean.com.

Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Stockbridge Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Campbell-Dean Funeral Home
260 Main St.
Oneida, NY 13421
315-363-4020
