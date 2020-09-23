1/1
Sandra Jean Shepardson
1961 - 2020
SCHUYLER - Miss Sandra Jean Shepardson, 59, of Schuyler, passed away on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at St. Peter's Hospital, Albany.
Sandra was born in Utica, on June 20, 1961, the daughter of William and Shirley (Dulan) Shepardson and received her education at John F. Kennedy High School. For many years, Sandra was employed with Utica Dental Labs.
She was an outdoor enthusiast, who loved camping with her friends and sitting by the campfire. She also enjoyed watching football and golf and her greatest joy was spending time with her family, especially her cherished nieces and nephews.
She was of the Catholic faith.
Miss Shepardson is survived by her two brothers and one sister-in-law, David and Susan Shepardson, of New Hartford and Brian Shepardson, of N. Utica; three sisters and brothers-in-law, Lori and Roy Nadeau, of Gulfport, MS, Mary and Dr. Michael Tucciarone, of Clinton and Diane and Andy Peters, of Schuyler; one aunt, Sandy Dulan, of Deerfield; her best friend and roommate, Janet Ingo; and lifelong friends, Sue, Lori, Becky, Sue P. and Judy; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was predeceased by her parents, William and Shirley; and a nephew, Scott Shepardson.
In keeping with Sandra's wishes, there are no calling hours and her funeral will be held privately at the convenience of her family.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the American Cancer Society in Sandra's memory.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Heintz Funeral Service, Inc., N. Utica.
Online messages of sympathy may be expressed at www.heintzfuneralservice.net.



Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
