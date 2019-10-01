|
Sandra K. McSweeney 1937 - 2019
NORTH UTICA - Sandra K. McSweeney, 82, of Herkimer and formerly of North Utica, passed away on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at St. Elizabeth's Medical Center.
Sandra was born in Plattsburg, NY, on February 9, 1937, a daughter of Wesley L. and Marjorie H. (Call) Pelkey. In Plattsburg, NY, on June 28, 1958, she was united in marriage to John F. (Jack) McSweeney, Jr., a blessed union of 36 years until his death on May 6, 1994.
For many years until her retirement, Sandra was a teacher with the Whitesboro School System. She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, Whitesboro and its church council, United Methodist Women, Whitesboro Teachers Union and the Broadway Theater League. Sandra loved all sports, but was an avid hockey fan.
Sandra is survived by her daughter, Lisa McSweeney and husband, Stephen Nehl, of Herkimer; three beloved grandchildren, Alexandra Nehl, Jullanar Braick and Peter Braick; a special cousin, Barbara Napolitano, CT; and many nieces and nephews.
Sandra was predeceased by a daughter and son-in-law, Lori McSweeney and Salim Braick; a brother, Dr. Wesley Pelkey; and in-laws, Joan and Ken McIntosh, Janice and John Lenhardt and Michael McSweeney.
Mrs. McSweeney's funeral will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 12:00 at Trinity United Methodist Church, 8595 Westmoreland Rd., Whitesboro.
Burial will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Whitesboro. Calling hours at the Heintz Funeral Home, 408 Herkimer Rd., N. Utica are Thursday from 4-6.
Those so wishing may make donations to Trinity United Methodist Church or Faith Furniture in Sandra's memory.
Online messages of sympathy may be made at heintzfuneralservice.net.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2019