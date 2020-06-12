Sandra L. Barr 1938 - 2020
MARCY - Sandra L. Barr, 82, of Marcy, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at the home of her daughter in Dunedin, FL.
She was born on January 16, 1938 in Herkimer, NY, a daughter of the late Edward and Dorothy Outtrim Gilbert. She was a graduate of Herkimer High School, Faxton School of Nursing and SUNY Utica-Rome, where she received a Bachelor's Degree.
On January 23, 1960, in Herkimer, she was united in marriage to Ronald Barr, a blessed union of 60 years. Sandra worked numerous years at Faxton Hospital and spent over 30 years as an Allergy Nurse in the office of Richard Silverman, M.D.
Sandra was of the Episcopal faith. Sandy loved her family above all else and never missed a family special occasion, be it a joyous one where she could be found on the dance floor doing a mean Jitterbug, or lending a hand in times of sadness.
She was proud to be a nurse and cared about her patients, which fit so well with her kind and giving soul.
Her gardens were the envy of Morris Rd. and she could always be found tending to them in the summer. Her pride was her Memorial Garden, where she would plant a tree or shrub or flower in honor of those who went before her. She has now earned her place.
She was the queen of the pop-in, always on the go. Her hobbies included collecting antiques, going to garage sales and selling her wares at her booth in Westmoreland and Bouckville. She also enjoyed golf, traveling to Europe, ice skating, genealogy and a good St. Patrick's Day Parade.
She will be remembered by all who knew her as a friend, a beautiful spirit with the biggest heart and a bigger smile. We will miss her always.
She is survived by her husband, Ronald Barr; daughter, Dawn (Jim) Clancy; son, Christopher; stepson, Ron Barr, Jr.; sister, Carole Shlotzhauer; sister-in-law, Liz Gilbert; and numerous nieces and nephews, who all loved their "Aunt Sands". She leaves her stepgrandchildren, Leandra Barr and Nick Wright. She leaves her special friends, Sharon, Carol, Ernie and the two remaining Musketeers, Marcia and Pat. She was predeceased by her sisters, Judith Nash and Joan Randall; a brother, Victor Gilbert; a grandson, Tim Barr; an infant son, Gary; and her beloved canine companion, her beagle, "Lucy".
The family wishes to sincerely thank the nurses and caregivers at Sunset Hospice for the wonderful care given to Sandra during her illness.
Due to the New York State and CDC restrictions due to the Covid 19 Virus, a Memorial Service will be held at a later date and time to be announced.
Arrangements are with the Dimbleby Funeral Homes, 40 Main St., Whitesboro.
For those who wish, please consider the Alzheimer's Association, Central New York Chapter, 441 W. Kirkpatrick St., Syracuse, NY 13204 in her memory.
For online expressions of sympathy please go to www,dimblebyfh.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.