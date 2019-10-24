|
|
Sandra Mary (Roth) Andre 1943 - 2019
NEW HARTFORD - Sandra Mary (Roth) Andre passed away peacefully on October 23, 2019, with her loving family by her side.
Sandra was born on April 12, 1943, in Lowville, to Flora Nancy (Miller) Roth and John William Roth. She attended Lowville Academy, graduating in 1961. She then attended Erie County Technical Institute, earning a degree in Applied Science in 1963. Sandra worked for over 25 years as a dental hygienist, most recently for Dr. Zogby and Dr. Passalacqua on Oxford Road in New Hartford.
On March 23, 1968, Sandra and Gene C. Andre were united in marriage at St. Peters Catholic Church in Lowville, a unity which lasted 49 years.
Sandra was a very outgoing person which everyone loved. She enjoyed hosting the annual Boilermaker Party for her large extended family. She loved quilting and was a member of the Mohawk Valley Quilting Club. She will be deeply missed.
Sandra was predeceased by her husband, Gene and her bothers, John and Don. She is survived by four sons, three daughters-in-law and one daughter, Thomas Andre and Paula Wiita, Rodney and Margaret Andre, Daniel and Sue Andre, Mark Andre, Renee Andre. Sandra also had six grandchildren, Madeline, Michael, Evan, Katie, Nicholas and Josh. Sandra valued her close relationships with her nieces and nephews, along with their families.
Her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, at 10 a.m., from St. Thomas Church, 150 Clinton Road, New Hartford. Interment in St. Stephen's Cemetery, Croghan, NY, follows. Visitation will be Sunday, from 2-5 p.m., at Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral and Cremation Services, 13 Oxford Road, New Hartford.
In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation in Sandra's memory to St. Thomas Church or the New Hartford Fire Department. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home. Online messages of sympathy may be left at www.fwefh.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019