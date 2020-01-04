|
Sara Bravo 1959 - 2019
ROME, NY - Sara Bravo, age 60, passed away on Monday, December 30, 2019, at St. Joseph Hospital, Syracuse, after a brief battle with cancer.
She was born in Rome, NY on February 11, 1959, a daughter of the late Joseph P. and Ida C. Giansanti Bravo and was a graduate of Rome Free Academy High School. Sara lived in Lakeland, FL for the past 20 years and was employed with the Frito-Lay Co. as a Route Specialist, until her retirement. She then returned home to Rome and was engaged to her childhood sweetheart, John Nivaggi. Sara was a true animal lover and would take in any stray that needed a home. She was also a dedicated volunteer for the Meals-on-Wheels program, where she served her community faithfully. A loving, kind and gentle soul, her memory will be forever cherished.
Surviving are her beloved fiancé, John Nivaggi and his daughter, Sara, whom Sara treated as her own daughter; her dear sister and brother-in-law, Maria Bravo-Uvanni and Edward Uvanni, of Lakeland, FL; and her brother, James Bravo, of Utica; brother-in-law, Andy Skinner; nieces, nephews, cousins, especially Louie Bravo; and her dear friends, Lynne, Cindy, Sue, Annie and her late husband, Dr. Victor Spiro, Joyce, Tina, Dana, CC, Tiffany, Kathy, Doug, Colleen and Diane. She also leaves her beloved canine companion, Dora and her feline companions, Chasey and Bella. She was predeceased by her sister, Paula Skinner; and her brother, Joseph P. Bravo, II.
Funeral services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
In memory of Sara, donations may be made to SPCA at SPCA.org.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020