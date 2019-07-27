|
Sara Elizabeth Coxe Levi 1936 - 2019
EWING, NJ - Sara Elizabeth Coxe Levi, a former resident of Richmond, VA, died Monday, the 22nd of July, at the Greenwood House Nursing Home in Ewing, NJ. She was 82 years old.
She was born in 1936, in Delmar, NY, to Warren W. Coxe and Gertrude Elizabeth Burton Coxe. She received a BA in Psychology from Swarthmore College in 1957. She continued her education at the University of Kansas, where she met her future husband, Mark. They were married on August 7th, 1959, in Delmar NY. Following this, they settled in Utica, where they raised their five boys. In December 1978, she graduated with a J.D. from Syracuse University Law School. She then began working as an attorney at the offices of Foley & Frye, a private law firm. Sara later worked for the Legal Aid Society of Mid-New York and opened a practice of her own, doing estate law. She was one of the few female attorneys who appeared in court in rural upstate New York.
Sara was a longtime member of Grace Church Utica, where she and her sons were involved in the choir, musicals, etc. She served on vestry there. She was also active in local groups including the Chamber Music Society of Utica and the Utica Opera.
After Sara and Mark retired, they moved from Utica to Richmond, VA.
Sara is survived by her five boys, Andrew Philip Levi, Daniel Warren Levi, Michael Louis Levi, David Burton Levi and Alan Mark Levi; and nine grandchildren.
Memorial gifts may be made to Planned Parenthood https://www.plannedparenthood.org) or the Legal Aid Society of Mid-New York (http://www.lasmny.org)
The Bliley's Funeral Home in Richmond VA, has been entrusted with arrangements.
The memorial service will be at St. Stephen's Church, in Richmond VA, on Saturday, August 3, 2019, at 1 p.m., with a short reception to follow.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from July 27 to July 28, 2019