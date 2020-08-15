Sarah (Sally) A. Thomas 1939 - 2020
BARNEVELD - Sarah (Sally) A. Thomas, 81, passed away on her birthday, August 13, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital, surrounded by her family. She had been in declining health for several years.
Sally was born on August 13, 1939, in Utica, a daughter of Alvin and Mary Davis Williams. She grew up in Barneveld and graduated from Holland Patent Central School in 1958. On July 16, 1960, she married Mitchell Thomas, Jr., at the Trenton United Methodist Church. She was employed at the Boston Store, Utica, as well as assisting her husband in the operation of Mitch's Friendly Gas Station, Barneveld. Sally also worked in the cafeteria at Holland Patent School and Bank of America.
She enjoyed knitting, sewing, crafts, camping, fishing and especially enjoyed her grandkids and family.
She was a member of the Order of Eastern Star, where she was a past Matron, Delta Lake Mappa Selma Chapter 193, Lee Center and Trenton United Methodist Church.
A special thanks goes out to Palliative Care for the care and compassion shown to Sally and her family.
Surviving are her husband, Mitchell; her children, Timothy (Bette) Thomas, Remsen and Tracey Kraeger and Michelle Tabor, both of Barneveld; grandchildren, Stephanie, Victoria, Brandice, MacKenzie, Matthew, Adam and Tyler; one great-grandson, Wesley; and one sister, Betsy Hunter, Barneveld. She was predeceased by her parents; and a son-in-law, Ralph Kraeger.
A graveside service will be on August 18, 2020, at 11 a.m., at Fairchild Cemetery, Remsen. There are no public calling hours. Please observe NYS guidelines by wearing a mask and social distancing.
Donations in her memory may be made to Barneveld Fire Dept, Barneveld, NY or Star Ambulance, PO Box 409, Remsen, NY 13438.
Arrangements are by Ackley-Mills Funeral Home, Remsen.
For an online message of sympathy, go to www.millsfuneralhomes.com
.