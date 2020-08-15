1/1
Sarah A. (Sally) Thomas
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sarah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sarah (Sally) A. Thomas 1939 - 2020
BARNEVELD - Sarah (Sally) A. Thomas, 81, passed away on her birthday, August 13, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital, surrounded by her family. She had been in declining health for several years.
Sally was born on August 13, 1939, in Utica, a daughter of Alvin and Mary Davis Williams. She grew up in Barneveld and graduated from Holland Patent Central School in 1958. On July 16, 1960, she married Mitchell Thomas, Jr., at the Trenton United Methodist Church. She was employed at the Boston Store, Utica, as well as assisting her husband in the operation of Mitch's Friendly Gas Station, Barneveld. Sally also worked in the cafeteria at Holland Patent School and Bank of America.
She enjoyed knitting, sewing, crafts, camping, fishing and especially enjoyed her grandkids and family.
She was a member of the Order of Eastern Star, where she was a past Matron, Delta Lake Mappa Selma Chapter 193, Lee Center and Trenton United Methodist Church.
A special thanks goes out to Palliative Care for the care and compassion shown to Sally and her family.
Surviving are her husband, Mitchell; her children, Timothy (Bette) Thomas, Remsen and Tracey Kraeger and Michelle Tabor, both of Barneveld; grandchildren, Stephanie, Victoria, Brandice, MacKenzie, Matthew, Adam and Tyler; one great-grandson, Wesley; and one sister, Betsy Hunter, Barneveld. She was predeceased by her parents; and a son-in-law, Ralph Kraeger.
A graveside service will be on August 18, 2020, at 11 a.m., at Fairchild Cemetery, Remsen. There are no public calling hours. Please observe NYS guidelines by wearing a mask and social distancing.
Donations in her memory may be made to Barneveld Fire Dept, Barneveld, NY or Star Ambulance, PO Box 409, Remsen, NY 13438.
Arrangements are by Ackley-Mills Funeral Home, Remsen.
For an online message of sympathy, go to www.millsfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Fairchild Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ackley-Mills Funeral Home
9597 Main St
Remsen, NY 13438
(315) 831-3070
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ackley-Mills Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved